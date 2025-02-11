Open Menu

Parliament’s Joint Session Rescheduled To February 18

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Parliament’s Joint session rescheduled to February 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The joint session of Parliament initially scheduled for February 12 at 11:00 AM had been rescheduled to February 18 at 11:00 AM at the Parliament House.

According to a notification from the National Assembly Secretariat the Speaker of the National Assembly made this change under the powers vested in him by the Joint Sitting Rules, 1973.

APP/zah-sra

