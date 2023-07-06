ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The joint sitting of the parliament on Thursday offered Fateha for martyred personnel of security forces who lost their lives in operation and recent terrorist incident.

The joint sitting also offered Fateha for the brother of Jahangir Tareen and those who lost their lives in heavy rains, floods and other incidents.

Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali led the Fateha on the request of Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf.

He prayed Allah Almighty to grant patience to the bereaved family members to bear this loss.

He also prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country.