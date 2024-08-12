Parliament's Legislative Authority Is Supreme: Rana Sanaullah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister's Adviser on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, on Sunday said that Parliament holds the Primary authority to create laws in the country.
Speaking to a private news channel, he said that while the judiciary has the right to interpret the law, the Constitution grants Parliament the exclusive power to enact legislation.
Addressing concerns about internet shutdowns, he clarified that the government has not imposed any restrictions in this regard.
In response to a question about the recent achievements of javelin superstar Arshad Nadeem, he expressed pride in Nadeem's heroic performance.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM pays homage to Lieutenant Aziz8 hours ago
-
AJK minister urges media to amplify Kashmir cause, promises support for press club8 hours ago
-
Minorities in Balochistan fully protected: Bugti9 hours ago
-
Kotri barrage to attain medium flood in coming days9 hours ago
-
Double murder over old enmity9 hours ago
-
Dialogue programme on flood, natural disasters held in Hyderabad9 hours ago
-
Minister directs assistance of flood affected people of Kohat9 hours ago
-
District administration marks minorities day9 hours ago
-
Road paving works in Hyderabad started9 hours ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan eulogizes literary contribution of Allama Ghulam Mustafa Qasmi11 hours ago
-
Ministry to hold ‘Health Week’ in Islamabad from August 1211 hours ago
-
Chief Secretary GB conducts on-site assessment of flood-affected Rahimabad Nullah11 hours ago