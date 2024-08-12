(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister's Adviser on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, on Sunday said that Parliament holds the Primary authority to create laws in the country.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that while the judiciary has the right to interpret the law, the Constitution grants Parliament the exclusive power to enact legislation.

Addressing concerns about internet shutdowns, he clarified that the government has not imposed any restrictions in this regard.

In response to a question about the recent achievements of javelin superstar Arshad Nadeem, he expressed pride in Nadeem's heroic performance.