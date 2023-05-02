UrduPoint.com

Parliament's Power Of Legislation Can't Be Taken By Anyone Else: Marriyum

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2023 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said that a transparent and fair system has been introduced by the recent legislation by the Parliament amending Article 184 (3).

"The Parliament will go to any extent to protect its constitutional powers", the minister said in a statement The Parliament has the right to fully protect and defend its constitutional rights, she said adding no one could take away the constitutional power of Parliament for legislation.

She said that the judiciary's authority was to interpret the Constitution and laws but it had no power to rewrite the Constitution or impose restrictions on legislative power of the Parliament.

The Parliament passed a law on the long-standing demand of the lawyers' fraternity, bar councils and bar associations, she maintained.

The minister said that the legislation relating to Article 184-3 does not curtail the powers, independence and autonomy of the judiciary.

By this legislation, 'One-Man-Show' and 'Imperial court-like' objections were addressed.

The three senior-most judges of the Supreme Court will exercise this power in consultation, she said.

