ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Friday said that the proceedings of the Lower House of the Parliament couldn't be conducted without following the rules and regulations.

Speaking in the National Assembly over the announcement of PPP MNA Syed Naveed Qamar to boycott the house proceedings, he said that the sanctity of the custodian of the House has been violated by opposition the other day.

He said that papers were thrown on the desk of Deputy Speaker during the session.

Whistles were blown and slogans were chanted in contrary to the rules.

He said that now the opposition has also boycotted the meeting of the House business Advisory Committee and other important meetings.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that the decorum of the House must be maintained by opposition as well as government benches. Everybody should take care of the House's sanctity. Speaker said that the parliamentarians can meet him any time and can discuss any matter as he was available for everyone.