ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Senator Irfan Siddiqui said on Wednesday that Chairman Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan resigned from the Parliament after being elected in 2002 and 2013, and he did the same now after enjoying almost four years in the highest office.

"It demonstrates that Imran Khan has no respect for the Parliament but is only concerned with power," he added.

Talking to a private media channel, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader said that elections were not just another process to complete but that transparent and undisputed elections should be a concern of all political parties.

Even if the election date is announced today, Imran Khan would have many objections, such as questioning the ECP's credibility or objecting to elections in provinces while the PDM government was placed in the Federal government, he expressed.

Irfan Siddiqui further said that this matter (election) will not be solved by announcing the election's date only, adding that all political parties should come up with a comprehensive solution through dialogue, but Imran Khan was not ready for that.

Imran Khan has no sense about parliamentary roles, and until they (PTI) win, they will not accept the election result and continue the politics of accusations, Irfan Siddique predicted.

"In my opinion, forcing elections is tantamount to worsening the economic conditions of the country," the Senator said.