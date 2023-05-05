ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said legislation was right of the Parliament and all the institutions should perform their role within the limits determined by the constitution because it was imperative for country's integrity and security and for progress and prosperity of the people.

Talking to media here, he said that the coalition government was trying its best to tackle the challenges and Pakistan would come out of the difficulties.

He said justice should be seen to be done, adding betterment of people and country required that the system should be run according to the constitution.

"Everyone will have to play his role for the supremacy of the constitution. Everybody has to respect law and constitution.

" He said Parliament's right to legislate was laid down in the constitution and this right could not be taken away, adding at present Parliament was playing its effective role.

He said the previous government victimized the opposition and put its leaders in jail in fabricated cases and they had no place to seek justice.

Members of the opposition were oppressed, were not even spared in sickness and women were arrested on Eid days and nobody cared, he recalled.

He said now others were getting speedy bails in dozens of cases at once and it all showed the double standards which nobody liked. Double standards were not healthy and beneficial for any society, he added.

To a question, he said due to better government policies, record production of wheat was achieved this year.