UrduPoint.com

Parliament's Right To Legislation Cannot Be Taken Away: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Parliament's right to legislation cannot be taken away: PM

LONDON, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said legislation was the right of the Parliament and all the institutions should perform their role within the limits determined by the constitution because it was imperative for country's integrity and security and for progress and prosperity of the people.

Talking to media here, he said that his government was trying its best to tackle the challenges and Pakistan would come out of the difficulties.

He said justice should be seen to be done, adding betterment of people and country meant that the system should be run according to the constitution.

"Everyone will have to play his role for the supremacy of the constitution. Everybody has to respect law and constitution.

" He said Parliament's right to legislate was laid down in the constitution and this right could not be taken away, adding at present Parliament was playing its effective role.

He said the previous government victimized the opposition and put its leaders in jail in fabricated cases and they had no place to seek justice Members of the opposition were oppressed, were not even spared in sickness and women were arrested on Eid days and nobody cared, he recalled.

He said now others were getting speedy bails in dozens of cases at once and it all showed the double standards which nobody liked.

To a question, he said due to better government policies, record production of wheat was achieved this year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Parliament Jail Progress Women Media All Government Wheat Best Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE President and Emir of Qatar review bilateral t ..

UAE President and Emir of Qatar review bilateral ties

6 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s history-making astronaut Sultan Al Neya ..

UAE&#039;s history-making astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi becomes first person to pra ..

21 minutes ago
 Kurram incident occurs due to old enmity: Administ ..

Kurram incident occurs due to old enmity: Administration

58 minutes ago
 US Expresses Concerns Over China's New Counter-Esp ..

US Expresses Concerns Over China's New Counter-Espionage Law - State Dept.

58 minutes ago
 UK Defense Ministry Says Resale of Weapons Provide ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Resale of Weapons Provided to Ukraine Exists But 'Extre ..

58 minutes ago
 Erdogan attacks LGBTQ ahead of crucial vote

Erdogan attacks LGBTQ ahead of crucial vote

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.