Parliament's Unanimous Resolution To Reflect Aspirations Of 220 Million Pakistanis: Special Assistant To Prime Minister On Information And Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 01:43 PM

Parliament's unanimous resolution to reflect aspirations of 220 million Pakistanis: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Tuesday that entire nation was united on the issue of Kashmir and the Parliament would adopt a unanimous resolution, which would reflect the aspirations of over 220 million Pakistanis.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was effectively fighting the case of Kashmir at international level to counter Indian action and he had contacted several international leaders to discuss the situation.

She said that Kashmir was jugular vein of Pakistan and it runs in blood of every Pakistani citizen. She said that India has sent an additional 117,000 troops in occupied Kashmir and over 9 lakh Indian troops have been trying to crush Kashmiris movement by sheer use of power, but it will never succeed it nefarious designs.

She said that nobody should do politics on Kashmir as the government wants to give the world a message that each and every Pakistani was supporting Kashmir cause as Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir. She said that Kashmiri people were looking towards Pakistan and its parliament in the backdrop of Indian aggression. She said that government welcomed the opposition's proposals for joint resolution. She thanked the opposition for supporting the narrative of the government and Kashmiris. She made it clear that Pakistan would continue political, moral and diplomatic support for Kashmir cause till resolution of the problem.

She said that Pakistan's narrative on the issue was that the long-standing dispute should be resolved under the UN resolutions of Kashmir and world community should take notice of blatant violations of UN resolutions by India.

