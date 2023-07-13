Open Menu

Paroa Administration Takes Action Against Profiteers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Paroa administration takes action against profiteers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Paroa Tehsil Karamatullah Khan has said that the administration was committed to extending relief to the citizens by providing them quality food commodities at affordable prices.

He expressed these views while visiting Paroa bazaar on Thursday to take stock of hygienic conditions at eateries and check prices and quality of various food commodities at shops.

He asked the shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places of their shops and provide quality items at officially-prescribed rates.

He also visited several petrol pumps and checked the gauge and rates of petroleum products.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC said that crackdown against profiteers would continue indiscriminately and no one would be allowed to take law into hands by fleecing citizens.

