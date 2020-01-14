Parole and Probation Department (P&PD) released 2505 prisoners in 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Parole and Probation Department (P&PD) has released 2505 prisoners charged in minor offenses on probation during last year.

Currently 3775 accused on probation are under supervision of P&PD including 3585 men, 79 women, 108 male and three female children, says an official statement here Tuesday.

The department has effectively working for reformation of prisoners by saving million of rupees for government exchequer besides reducing burden on jails. The numbers of released prisoners would be increased in days ahead due to better performance of the department.