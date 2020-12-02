Parole Of Shehbaz, Hamza Extended
Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 04:27 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab government on Wednesday extended the parole of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz for 24 hours.
Their five-day parole granted on November 27, to attend the funeral of Shehbaz Sharif's mother Begum Shamim Akhtar's, lapsed today.
A spokesperson for the Punjab government said the decision was made on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.