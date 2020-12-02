UrduPoint.com
Parole Of Shehbaz, Hamza Extended

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 04:27 PM

Parole of Shehbaz, Hamza extended

The Punjab government on Wednesday extended the parole of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz for 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab government on Wednesday extended the parole of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz for 24 hours.

Their five-day parole granted on November 27, to attend the funeral of Shehbaz Sharif's mother Begum Shamim Akhtar's, lapsed today.

A spokesperson for the Punjab government said the decision was made on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

