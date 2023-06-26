Open Menu

Parra Demands Release Of All Kashmiri Detainees Before Eid

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Parra demands release of all Kashmiri detainees before Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) leader and acting chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League Abdul Ahad Parra has demanded the release of all Kashmiris, languishing in Indian jails before Eid-ul-Adha.

In a statement in Srinagar, he urged the international human rights organizations to take notice of the plight of the Kashmiri detainees including APHC leadership and put pressure on India to release them without any further delay,a Kashmir media service reported.

