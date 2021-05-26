PaRRSA completes construction work on 57 flood-affected schools: Spokesperson

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has completed reconstruction of 57 flood-affected schools while construction work on 53 more schools is in progress at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has completed reconstruction of 57 flood-affected schools while construction work on 53 more schools is in progress at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The spokesperson of PDMA told on Wednesday that the Provincial Reconstruction Rehabilitation and Settlement Authority (PaRRSA) has so far completed work on 57 flood-affected schools in the province while 53 other under construction projects would be completed soon.

He said that currently, PaRRSA was working on flood-affected Government Higher Secondary School Akbarpura, Nowshera district which is in the final stages of completion. 88 percent work on the school has been completed and the remaining work would be completed in August 2021, he told and added that three science labs, two computer labs, six offices for teachers, two playgrounds, halls, 24 washrooms for students with four dedicated special persons would also be constructed in the schools.