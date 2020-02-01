PARSA recommends exempting employees to biometric attendance

Pakistan Agricultural Research Council's union PARSA has strongly recommended exempting employees to biometric attendance in order to protect them from seasonal disease especial corona virus

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st February, 2020) Pakistan Agricultural Research Council's union PARSA has strongly recommended exempting employees to biometric attendance in order to protect them from seasonal disease especial corona virus.

In this regard it has issued a press release.It feared that allergic disease could be separated owing to biometric attendance as field department and other employees use biometric regularly. The press release issued with the signatures of PARSA President Dr.

Sultan and General Secretary Ch Muhammad Aslam Gujjar.However, when contacted to PARC spokesperson Asad he strongly refuted the report of biometric attendance exemption and added that some elements are spreading such kind of false and fabricated information.

On the other hand despite strong criticism from the opposition, the government has decided to stay firm on its earlier decision against the repatriation of Pakistanis stuck in virus-hit China, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said on Saturday.He added that till Thursday, the virus had been detected in 18 countries apart from China and now, after two days, cases of the virus have been detected in 27 countries.