UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PARSA Recommends Exempting Employees To Biometric Attendance

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 09:35 PM

PARSA recommends exempting employees to biometric attendance

Pakistan Agricultural Research Council's union PARSA has strongly recommended exempting employees to biometric attendance in order to protect them from seasonal disease especial corona virus

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st February, 2020) Pakistan Agricultural Research Council's union PARSA has strongly recommended exempting employees to biometric attendance in order to protect them from seasonal disease especial corona virus.

In this regard it has issued a press release.It feared that allergic disease could be separated owing to biometric attendance as field department and other employees use biometric regularly. The press release issued with the signatures of PARSA President Dr.

Sultan and General Secretary Ch Muhammad Aslam Gujjar.However, when contacted to PARC spokesperson Asad he strongly refuted the report of biometric attendance exemption and added that some elements are spreading such kind of false and fabricated information.

On the other hand despite strong criticism from the opposition, the government has decided to stay firm on its earlier decision against the repatriation of Pakistanis stuck in virus-hit China, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said on Saturday.He added that till Thursday, the virus had been detected in 18 countries apart from China and now, after two days, cases of the virus have been detected in 27 countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister China From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health and Prevention announces one mo ..

11 minutes ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention announces one mo ..

11 minutes ago

Customs official clear 350 containers in violation ..

6 minutes ago

Tax collection enhances by 17 percent in January

6 minutes ago

Zelenskyy to Host Erdogan on February 3 to Discuss ..

6 minutes ago

Bairstow hits form in England warm-up match

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.