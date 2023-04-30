KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Parsi, once a vibrant community of Karachi, on Saturday, re-emerged as a cricket fan after a long time by celebrating world record of little master late Hanif Mohammad's 499 runs, here at the Karachi Parsi Institute (KPI).

The celebration was organized by KPI in collaboration with Liaquat National Hospital and Medical College to remember the remarkable achievement of little mater late Hanif Mohammed, who made world record of hitting 499 runs at KPI ground in January 1959.

The event was attended by a big number of Parsi families and cricket celebrities of the country.

Brother of little master and former cricketer Sadiq Mohammad, while speaking in a penal discussion during the celebration, said that the late Hanif Mohammad was a great cricketer and he was passionate about playing cricket.

He said the little master in his last test match at lunchtime was asked to announce his retirement on that Hanif said, 'I am still enough good', but unfortunately, he was compelled to do so.

Sadiq Mohammad said that his brother always remained focused on cricket and did not distract from it.

He also appreciated the Parsi community for such a good event to pay tributes to his brother little master Hanif Mohammad.

Son of Hanif Mohammad and former Test Cricketer Shoaib Mohammad said that his father kept on pressing him for being trained.

He said that in the past, when his father used to play cricket as a profession, there were no mobile phones and they had to breathe, drink and sleep with cricket.

Former cricketer and king of swings Wasim Akram in his video message said that litter master Hanif Mohammed was being celebrated today. He said that the little master was a class cricketer.

Akram said that the world record of Hanif Mohammad was broken by West Indies' former cricketer Brian Lara after a long time.

He said Parsi community had a lot of contribution to the sport. He also appreciated KPI for the initiative.

Indian former cricketer and cricket commentator Sunil Gavaskar in his video message on KPI celebration said that Hanif Mohammed was his hero and a great cricketer.

He said, 'He (Hanif) was a great planner and a great player.' He said that Hanif made history.

On the occasion, other living cricket legends also praised the cricketing expertise of the little master in their video messages.

While resuming the penal discussion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Liaquat National Hospital Karachi Dr. Salman Faridi said that Pakistan had two or three superstars one was Hanif Mohammed and the second was Fazal Mohammad. He said that little master late Hanif Mohammed was a very modest and quiet man.

He said Parsi was the first community, which learnt and adopted cricket in the sub-continent and later by Hindu and Muslims.

Dr. Faridi said that history could have effects on the present and shape the future. He said that the late Hanfi Mohammed was only 20-year-old when he made a world record of 499 runs in 10 hours and 35 minutes.

Cricket Writer and Broadcaster Qamar Ahmed said that the late Hanif Mohammad was a very single-minded player and his power of concentration was so good.

He said that Hanif had great stories and his defensive techniques were absolutely fantastic.

While sharing his memories, Ahmed said he also played cricket with Hanif Mohammad and his brother Sadiq Mohammd. Once Indian queen of melody Lata Mangeshkar also came to meet Hanif due to his popularity and actor Naseeruddin Shah wrote about Hanif, he added.

He also lauded the Parsi community's great contribution to the game.