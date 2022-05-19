UrduPoint.com

Part 2 Of Sinf-e-Aahan Siblings, Yumna & Merub Shares Adorable Video

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Part 2 of Sinf-e-Aahan siblings, Yumna & Merub shares adorable video

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The beautiful duo from popular serial Sinf-e-Aahan treated their fans with a rocking musical video gaining lots of appreciation and love in return.

Among the most talented actresses in Pakistan, both Yumna Zaidi and Merub Ali have been praised for their superb bonding in army-based drama serial in which they played the role of sisters as Shaista Khanzada and Gul Khanzada.

Recently both actors took it to social media and uploaded a video, jamming on a song together and giving all time sibling vibes.

"It's the part 2, continue to 3, said Zaidi while singing along with Ali.

"The Dhillon sisters reunite," stated the video caption.

It would be quite interesting, as fans are keen about the transition from 'Khanzada siblings' towards 'Dhillon siblings'.

