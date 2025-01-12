Part of GT Road to be turned into a tourism corridor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) A plan to make the Quaid-e-Azam Interchange to Wagah Border GT Road a tourism corridor has been unveiled. The project worth Rs. 3.28 billion would be a new wide carpeted road with model structure fences. Furthermore, model carts will also be installed on both sides of the corridor-road.

The Tourism, Archaeology and Museums Department sources told APP that work on the project had been started by the C&W Department. The apex committee also discussed work on the project. The Punjab government has allocated Rs. 1 billion for the project this year. The project currently includes reconstruction of the specific part of the GT Road.

The artificial wall in the form of a fence will highlight the culture of Lahore. Those coming to the Wagah Border and those coming from India to Pakistan will get a tourist corridor. Encroachments and deteriorating condition of the road from Quaid-e-Azam Interchange to Wagah would be cleared completely.

The Punjab government, while following the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has started Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project (PTEGP) to exploit the tourism potential in the province.

Project Director Muhammad Waqas Malik told APP that the Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project aims to celebrate and rediscover Punjab's vibrant heritage. He said the PTEGP had ignited interest in preservation of the Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist and Sikh religious sites and historic relics.

Some of Pakistan's most spectacular heritage sites are situated within embrace of Punjab. "We, therefore, hope to optimise the untapped potential to simulate Pakistan's overall economic growth and project a softer image of tolerance and pluralism to the world," he added.

To a query, he said Punjab is enriched with potential for tourism, as the land is blessed with ancient archaeological sites, religious monuments, historical places and rich cultural heritage besides other attractions.