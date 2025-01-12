Open Menu

Part Of GT Road To Be Turned Into A Tourism Corridor

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Part of GT Road to be turned into a tourism corridor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) A plan to make the Quaid-e-Azam Interchange to Wagah Border GT Road a tourism corridor has been unveiled. The project worth Rs. 3.28 billion would be a new wide carpeted road with model structure fences. Furthermore, model carts will also be installed on both sides of the corridor-road.

The Tourism, Archaeology and Museums Department sources told APP that work on the project had been started by the C&W Department. The apex committee also discussed work on the project. The Punjab government has allocated Rs. 1 billion for the project this year. The project currently includes reconstruction of the specific part of the GT Road.

The artificial wall in the form of a fence will highlight the culture of Lahore. Those coming to the Wagah Border and those coming from India to Pakistan will get a tourist corridor. Encroachments and deteriorating condition of the road from Quaid-e-Azam Interchange to Wagah would be cleared completely.

The Punjab government, while following the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has started Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project (PTEGP) to exploit the tourism potential in the province.

Project Director Muhammad Waqas Malik told APP that the Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project aims to celebrate and rediscover Punjab's vibrant heritage. He said the PTEGP had ignited interest in preservation of the Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist and Sikh religious sites and historic relics.

Some of Pakistan's most spectacular heritage sites are situated within embrace of Punjab. "We, therefore, hope to optimise the untapped potential to simulate Pakistan's overall economic growth and project a softer image of tolerance and pluralism to the world," he added.

To a query, he said Punjab is enriched with potential for tourism, as the land is blessed with ancient archaeological sites, religious monuments, historical places and rich cultural heritage besides other attractions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Chief Minister World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Government Of Punjab Punjab Road Wagah Border Muslim From Billion

Recent Stories

70 children martyred in Israeli attacks in Gaza in ..

70 children martyred in Israeli attacks in Gaza in last five days

15 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends launch of first edition ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends launch of first edition of Fazza Falcons Racing Cup

15 minutes ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit contributes to enhancin ..

1 Billion Followers Summit contributes to enhancing UAE's global tourism identit ..

30 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch g ..

Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch graduates of Police College in ..

1 hour ago
 Asia-Pacific teams win Bonallack, Patsy Hankins tr ..

Asia-Pacific teams win Bonallack, Patsy Hankins trophies at Al Hamra Golf Club

1 hour ago
 SteelFab 2025 exhibition begins tomorrow at Expo C ..

SteelFab 2025 exhibition begins tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy named principal par ..

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy named principal partner of Abu Dhabi Sustainabili ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince attend conclusion of Ajm ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince attend conclusion of Ajman Arabian Horse Championship

2 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners

Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners

3 hours ago
 Economic Integration Committee reviews its achieve ..

Economic Integration Committee reviews its achievements, efforts in promoting na ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club concludes Economic Content Creato ..

Dubai Press Club concludes Economic Content Creators Programme

4 hours ago
 Beirut Port receives UAE ship carrying 3000 tonnes ..

Beirut Port receives UAE ship carrying 3000 tonnes of relief supplies sent as pa ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan