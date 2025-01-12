Part Of GT Road To Be Turned Into A Tourism Corridor
Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2025 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) A plan to make the Quaid-e-Azam Interchange to Wagah Border GT Road a tourism corridor has been unveiled. The project worth Rs. 3.28 billion would be a new wide carpeted road with model structure fences. Furthermore, model carts will also be installed on both sides of the corridor-road.
The Tourism, Archaeology and Museums Department sources told APP that work on the project had been started by the C&W Department. The apex committee also discussed work on the project. The Punjab government has allocated Rs. 1 billion for the project this year. The project currently includes reconstruction of the specific part of the GT Road.
The artificial wall in the form of a fence will highlight the culture of Lahore. Those coming to the Wagah Border and those coming from India to Pakistan will get a tourist corridor. Encroachments and deteriorating condition of the road from Quaid-e-Azam Interchange to Wagah would be cleared completely.
The Punjab government, while following the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has started Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project (PTEGP) to exploit the tourism potential in the province.
Project Director Muhammad Waqas Malik told APP that the Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project aims to celebrate and rediscover Punjab's vibrant heritage. He said the PTEGP had ignited interest in preservation of the Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist and Sikh religious sites and historic relics.
Some of Pakistan's most spectacular heritage sites are situated within embrace of Punjab. "We, therefore, hope to optimise the untapped potential to simulate Pakistan's overall economic growth and project a softer image of tolerance and pluralism to the world," he added.
To a query, he said Punjab is enriched with potential for tourism, as the land is blessed with ancient archaeological sites, religious monuments, historical places and rich cultural heritage besides other attractions.
Recent Stories
70 children martyred in Israeli attacks in Gaza in last five days
Ahmed bin Mohammed attends launch of first edition of Fazza Falcons Racing Cup
1 Billion Followers Summit contributes to enhancing UAE's global tourism identit ..
Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch graduates of Police College in ..
Asia-Pacific teams win Bonallack, Patsy Hankins trophies at Al Hamra Golf Club
SteelFab 2025 exhibition begins tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy named principal partner of Abu Dhabi Sustainabili ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince attend conclusion of Ajman Arabian Horse Championship
Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners
Economic Integration Committee reviews its achievements, efforts in promoting na ..
Dubai Press Club concludes Economic Content Creators Programme
Beirut Port receives UAE ship carrying 3000 tonnes of relief supplies sent as pa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pashto writers visit Hindko Academy, praise research body for work & achievements23 seconds ago
-
9 khwarij terrorists killed in two separate engagnments in North Waziristan: ISPR28 seconds ago
-
Part of GT Road to be turned into a tourism corridor31 seconds ago
-
ITP officer martyred in attack; a suspect arrested10 minutes ago
-
Secretary reviews Bulleh Shah shrine construction progress10 minutes ago
-
Malala calls for global commitment to girls' education10 minutes ago
-
Murder accused killed in shooting with police10 minutes ago
-
PM hails security forces operation against Khawarij11 minutes ago
-
Media literacy vital to fight back disinformation: speakers30 minutes ago
-
DPO emphasizes for improving traffic police behavior with citizens30 minutes ago
-
Kite seller arrested30 minutes ago
-
Saleem Memon lauds ongoing efforts of Mayor to eliminate encraochements31 minutes ago