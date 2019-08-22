Parthenium , a noxious weed affecting crops production, livestock & human health, fast spreading in KP

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Parthenium hysterophorus, an invasive weed specie commonly known as famine plant which damages crops production, livestock and human health due to its allelopathic (toxin releasing plants) nature, is fast spreading in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Locally known as `Carrot Grass', Parthenium hysterophorus, an specie of flowering plants, is conspicuous because of its presence at every site of green land including pastures, farmlands and even on roadsides.

"This is not an indigenous specie and belonged to southern United States, Mexico, Central and Southern America from where it spread to different countries including Australia, India and Pakistan," informed Dr. Inamullah, Associate Professor Department of Agronomy Agriculture University Peshawar.

During the last few years it started appearing in green lands of KP and is now visible everywhere due to its invasive nature, Inam told APP.

Parthenium weed invades lands including roadside and infests pastures and farmland, causing loss to yield, he added.

It is the weed of semi-arid, subtropical, tropical and warmer temperate region and grow very fast even without getting proper water.

The weed has negative impact on human health too causing dermatitis, asthma and bronchitis. The specie also causes losses to agriculture besides becoming a source of great problem for biodiversity.

Research studies found that parthenium weed affects fertility of soil due to its allelopathic nature. According to interviews with farmers production capacity of land on which parthenium grows, show decrease in crops production, Inam disclosed.

"Parthenium is aggressive weed specie having allelopathic effects due to which it drastically retards growth of many species and effects neighbouring plants by releasing chemicals in the environment," reads a research study conducted by Dr.

Azim Khan, Professor Department of Weed Science Agriculture University Peshawar along with his fellow scholars.

Talking to APP, Dr. Azim said during different experiments conducted in the study, data revealed that various concentration of Parathenium significantly affected the germination of all the test species including wheat, avena fatua (wild oat) and mustard.

The research results also indicated that the areas seriously infested with Parathenium can release greater amount of allelochemicals and thus can be proved harmful for wheat and other crops.

"Since Parthenium has become a major invasive in different parts of the country therefore all efforts should be made to restrict its further spread and eliminate it in a planned way by declaring it as noxious weed under the Seed Act," the study suggested in its conclusion.

"Partheniuem weed is migrated to KP and Peshawar from other parts of the country through transportation of its seed," says Sajid Khan, Subject Matter Specialist Plant Protection Department District Peshawar.

Sajid said Agriculture Department has taken notice of spread of the noxious weed and is conducting different trainings for Agriculture Officers, Field Officers and farmers for its eradication.

He said chemical spray was also conducted for destruction of the weed, but the experiment did not prove successful.

Sajid also blamed climate change which provided longer spell of hot weather to the weed for flourishing and survival.