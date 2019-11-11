UrduPoint.com
Parthenium Can Prove To Be Most Hazardous: Dr Ashraf

Mon 11th November 2019

Parthenium can prove to be most hazardous: Dr Ashraf

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Experts have cautioned that Parthenium, a toxic and invasive weed, can prove to be most hazardous for humans and animals as it causes allergy, asthma and other complications and affects the quality of milk and meat.

Addressing a press briefing here at syndicate room on Monday, University of Agriculture Faisalabad's (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf said Parthenium was spreading at an alarming rate across the country and it was extremely harmful for human beings as well as animals.

He said humans coming in contact with any part of the weed could develop allergy, asthma and eye diseases.

He said Parthenium plant produces about 10,000 seeds that result in its massive growth.

He said Parthenium could be controlled through preventive, cultural, biological, manual, mechanical and herbicidal methods.

Dr Ashraf underscored the need to submit a joint research projects by the experts of entomology, plant pathology and agronomy to national and international funding agencies thereby to conduct a consortium research by bifurcating the responsibilities and come up with some chemical solutions or management strategies.

Deputy Director Centre for Agriculture and Biosciences International (CABI) Dr Abdul Rehman said if an animal eats the Parthenium weed, it will deteriorate the milk quality and the animal's weight.

He said it was imperative that the general public and farming community was informed about the silent enemy living amongst them. He said gloves must be used while removing the Parthenium weed.

Dr Ijaz Ashraf, the focal person for the programme, said the cases of allergy, eye infection and other diseases were increasing in hospitals due to the toxic weed.

He said in the list of top 10 most dangerous weeds, Parthenium stands at second in the list.

Dean Social Sciences UAF Dr Mehmood Ahmad Randhawa said invasive species cost the global economy more than $1.4 trillion.

He said in the last 30 days, the UAF in collaboration with CABI had conducted more than 30 awareness sessions especially in different villages on Parthenium.

Earlier, 'Fateha' was also offered for departed soul of father of UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf.

