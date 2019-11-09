Parthenium hazardous for human lives: Experts

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Experts have cautioned that Parthenium, a toxic weed, may emerge as more hazardous than dengue for human lives as it causes allergy, asthma and other disease.

This was stated by the experts while speaking on the 'Farmer Day' ceremony which was held at the chak No 4, Ram Diwali.

The event was arranged by the Institute of Agricultural Extension and Rural Development, University of Agriculture Faisalabad and the Centre for Agriculture and Bio-Sciences International (CABI).

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that parthenium was spreading at an alarming pace across the country, as it was extremely harmful for human beings, animals and plants.

He said that human in contact with any part of this weed can develop allergy, asthma, eyes and nose diseases etc. He said that plant gives 10,000 seeds that resulted in its massive outbreak.

He said that parthenium can be managed using a combination of methods including preventive, cultural biological, manual, mechanical and herbicides.