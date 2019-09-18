Parthenium weed needs complete removal to avoid its damaging effects: Muhammad Faheem

Agriculture Extension Abbottabad Wednesday organized a seminar to create awareness among students on the threats of Parthenium plant, locally called Gajar Boti and its eradication at Govt. Model High School, Havelian

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) : Agriculture Extension Abbottabad Wednesday organized a seminar to create awareness among students on the threats of Parthenium plant, locally called Gajar Boti and its eradication at Govt. Model High school, Havelian.

During the seminar, Agriculture Officer Muhammad Fahim delivered a lecture on Parthinum plant.

Giving details of Parthenium weed Muhammad Fahim said it's an alien invasive weed species which is spreading throughout Pakistan and worldwide and designated as one of the most troublesome weed species.

The agriculture officer said the weed has a lot of adverse effects on human beings, livestock, crop production and biodiversity adding Parthenium weed can germinate, grow, mature and set seed in four weeks. Parthenium weed is toxic to stock and contact with parthenium weed, particularly its pollen, can cause allergic reactions such as dermatitis, hay fever and asthma in people.

Muhammad Faheem disclosed that due to lack of information on its spread in Pakistan since its invasion, the population of many common medicinal plants growing in the wastelands may rapidly decline due to the aggressive colonization.

Giving details of the Parthenium weed he said it is incredibly destructive; it kills other plant species within close proximity via allelopathy and can wipe out entire fields of crops. The plant's rapid growth rate and seed production make it incredibly difficult to control when already successfully established in a given area, Fahim stated.

He said the increasing infestation of this weed in Hazara division also poses a serious threat to the health of the inhabitants. Physically removing the weed is only appropriate for small infestations but requires removal of the entire root system before seeds are produced. He also directed the students to eradicate this hazardous plant while having gloves on hands otherwise it would cause allergy and other health issues.

The principal of Govt. Model High School, Havelian Muneer Ahmed thanked the agriculture extension for organizing an awareness seminar for students which would educate them about this toxic plant, its threats, and precautionary measures.