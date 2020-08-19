Partial cloudy weather forecast for Multan and adjoining areas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partial cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm and rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 40.2 degree centigrade and 30.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 70 per cent at 8 am and 50 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:42 am and set at 18:52 pm tomorrow.