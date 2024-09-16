Partial Eclipse Of Moon On Sept. 18
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2024 | 06:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted that there will be partial eclipse of moon on September 18.
It will be visible in Europe, most of Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic and Antarctica.
It will be partially visible in Pakistan. However during the phase, some of the time the moon will be below the horizon, therefore will not be visible.
The penumbral eclipse will start at 5:41 and it will end at 9:47.
