UrduPoint.com

Partial Eid In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Partial Eid in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Partial Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated on Monday in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and tribal districts as different areas of the province decided to follow Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee that announced Eid celebration on May 3.

Eid congregations were held in Charsadda, Takhtbhai, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Karak and certain areas of provincial metropolis following announcement of private moon sighting committees.

Parts of Malakand, DI Khan Hazara adhered to the old tradition and announced to celebrate Eid on May 3.

The central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chaired by Moulana Abdul Khabir Azad has announced Eid on May 3 (Tuesday).

Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister for Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif also announced celebration of Eid-ul-Fitar on government level. He told that decision to this effect was taken after receiving 130 witnesses of moon sighting.

The government had also taken necessary security measures to maintain peace on Eid-ul-Fitr while district administration has warned strict action against aerial firing.

Related Topics

Firing Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Karak Malakand Swabi Muhammad Ali May Government Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

U19 City Cricket Association tournament schedule a ..

U19 City Cricket Association tournament schedule announced

15 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd May 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

1 day ago
 Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using uns ..

Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using unsophisticated language in publi ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.