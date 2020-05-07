Partial lifting of lockdown, premised on humanitarian grounds: Asad Umar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday said the government had decided to lift the lockdown for selected sectors after evolving a consensus on the issue, which was purely based on humanitarian grounds.

The initiative was taken after the thorough consultation with all stakeholders including provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, he said while addressing a press briefing, following the meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC) on coronavirus disease (COVID-19), chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Asad Umar said the decision of lifting lockdown was taken, keeping in view the negative and adverse impact of lockdown on public life. "The people are unable to earn their livelihood due to lockdwon and they are becoming mentally paralyzed as they badly need money for food, health, education and other daily-life necessities", he added.

Responding to point of view some people that the government had only two options either to save human lives or to save economy, the minister termed it a debate sans any purpose, saying that opening some sectors with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) could help prevent spread of corona virus.

He said today's decision was presented before the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) after a week-long preparation and consultation.

Asad Umar said the Prime Minister had the option to impose the decisions of Federal government without consulting the provinces under his constitutional power. The PM opted to go for consultation with the provinces to make sure that this sensitive issue was managed properly, he added.

With regard to decisions of NCC meeting, the minister informed that six decisions had been taken regarding the easing of lock down in the country.

He said the after opening of the first phase of construction related industries and business, the government had also decided to open second phase of construction sector from May 09.

Giving details of construction related industries and shops, Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar said the government has allowed to open pipe mills, paint manufacturing units and all relevant shops from Saturday (May 09).

Similarly, he said ceramic sanitary ware, tile electrical cables and switch gear manufacturing units and shops would also be opened from the given date.

Further, steel and aluminum manufacturing units and all relevant shops had also been allowed to open their production and business, he added.

Hammad Azhar said all hardware stores would also be open from May 09.

Asad Umar said small markets, the shops that are in localities and villages with no chance of big gathering, would also be open from May 09. However he said all these shops would remain open five days a week from Sehri time to 5:00 pm.

The 5th decision, he said was to allow some selected hospitals to open outpatient departments (OPDs) to facilitate the patients suffering from various diseases.

Umar said the meeting also decided that educational institutionswould remain closed till July 15.