Partial Load-management In IESCO On Jan 18 & 19: NTDCL

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Partial load-management in IESCO on Jan 18 & 19: NTDCL

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) Headquarters spokesman said on Saturday that annual maintenance work on 132 kV Bus Bar at 500 kV Rawat Grid Station would be carried out on January 18 & 19, 2021. Subsequently partial load management would be observed from 9 am to 5 pm on 132 kV and 66 kV grid stations of IESCO.

He told media here that these grid stations and feeders included Chakwal, Chakri, Adyala, Gujar Khan, Jatli, Badshaan, Pinanwal, Dandot, Talagang, Choa Syedan Shah, Noorpur Sethi, Bhagwal, Jand, Lakarmar, Danda Shah Bilawal and Tamman.

However, there will be complete shutdown at 132kV grid station Dina and its connected feeders.

The spokesman appealed to the consumers for their cooperation, so that the maintenance is completed timely. He said that annual maintenance of Bus Bar at 500 kV grid station Rawat would result in smooth and uninterrupted power supply and facilitate consumers of Chakwal, Rawalpindi and Islamabad areas.

