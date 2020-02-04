UrduPoint.com
Partial Load-management In Islamabad Electric Supply Company Domain On Feb. 6: NTDC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :National Transmission and Dispatch Company Limited (NTDC) would carry out annual maintenance work on 132-kV Bus Bar at 500-kV Rawat grid station on Thursday, Feb 6.

Due to it partial load management would be observed from 9am to 5pm on 132-kV of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), according to an NTDC spokesman here on Tuesday.

He said that following the maintenance work on the grid, the feeders of Chaklala Cantt, Chaklala, Bakara Mandi, KTM, Sawan and Sector I-16 and other areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad would face partial load-shedding during the same hours.

More Stories From Pakistan

