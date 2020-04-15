Partial lockdown continues in city Hyderabad

In order to contain coronavirus from spreading further, bazaars, shopping malls, public transport and other business activities Wednesday remain suspended on 24th day while grocery shops, dairies, bakeries, medical stores, vegetable and fruit markets remained open from 8 a.m to 5 p.m

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :In order to contain coronavirus from spreading further, bazaars, shopping malls, public transport and other business activities Wednesday remain suspended on 24th day while grocery shops, dairies, bakeries, medical stores, vegetable and fruit markets remained open from 8 a.m to 5 p.m.

The Federal government in consultation with the provincial government had extended partial lockdown till April 30 but some sectors like construction industry and other related businesses were allowed to remain open with surety of implementing on government advisories related with Covid-19.

All shopping centres, bazaars, malls, government and private offices, schools, colleges, tuition centres, marriage halls and banquets were remain closed while district administration and police seemed to have failed in implementing social distancing at open business shops such as vegetable markets, dairies, fruit vendor shops and grocery outlets in the city which may caused spread of coronavirus.