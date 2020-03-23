UrduPoint.com
Partial Lockdown Observed In Muzaffargarh

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 01:16 PM

Partial lockdown observed in Muzaffargarh

Traders closed their shops following government appeal and imposition of section 144 across the city, in order to avoid coronavirus threat

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Traders closed their shops following government appeal and imposition of section 144 across the city, in order to avoid coronavirus threat.

Shops at all markets except medical stores, vegetable and essential grocery shops are observed opened.

However, almost partial lockdown is being observed across the district. Citizens are staying in houses and advising one another by social media about precautionary measures against possible threat of coronavirus. On Sunday evening, police registered cases against eight shopkeepers for violation of section 144 and opening of shops.

