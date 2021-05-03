Partial lockdown to be observed on Eid holidays: DC

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat said on Monday that there would be a partial lockdown in the federal capital during Eid-ul-Fitar holidays to contain further spread of novel coronavirus

The administration has issued non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) ahead of Eid to curtail disease via reducing mobility, said Shafqaat.

The order would come into force on May 8 and would remain enforced till May 16.

Talking to APP, he said recreational spots/parks and travel nodes leading to tourist spots/picnic areas, tourist destinations like Murree, Galiyat, and Northern areas would be closed.

Force would be deployed at various tourist locations to ensure the implementation of anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Similarly, all bazaars on chand raat would also be closed including mehndi, Jewelry/ornaments and clothing stalls etc, he maintained.

All kinds of inter-provincial, inter-city and intra-city public transport was banned to, from & within Islamabad.

The ban was not be applicable to private vehicles, taxis/cabs, rickshaws with 50% occupancy and medical/other emergency services transport, he clarified.

"If we stay away from crowds on Eid we will be saving precious lives in hospitals," the DC remarked and appealed the masses to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in ensuring Covid-19 protocols.

