Partial Shutter Down Strike In Lahore On APAT's Call

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 09:42 PM

Partial shutter down strike in Lahore on APAT's call

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :A clear divide in the business community was visible regarding the strike call given by the All Pakistan Anjuman Tajran (APAT) as most of the traders and shopkeepers of various markets and bazaars in the provincial capital opened their businesses as usual on the second day of the shutter-down strike on Wednesday.

The APAT announced a two-day strike to lodge their protest against the tax policies.

Most of the markets and mega shopping malls in various parts of the city remained open throughout the day as shopkeepers and traders of those markets opposed the APAT strike call.

Routine businesses continued in Johar Town, Wapda Town, Multan Road and Samanabad, Ghalib Market, Main Market, Barkat Market, Shadman Market, Firdous Market, and bazaars of Mughalpura, Harbanspura, Shahdara, Township, Lal Pull, Kot Lakhpat, Walton Road, Thokar Niaz Beg, Shalimar Link Road, Model Town Link Road, urdu Bazaar and many others.

However, the markets, including Ichhra, Anarkali, Shah Alam, Hall Road and Bedon Road, followed the APAT strike call and remained closed.

