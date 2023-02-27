Partial shutter down strike observed in Badin

A partial shutter-down strike was observed in Badin on Monday to protest against inflation and an increase in petroleum products

People closed their shops and their business for the day to support the protest call of a religious organization.

Meanwhile, TLP supporters took a round in different areas of the district and chanted slogans against rising inflation.

They demanded that the Government make sincere efforts to overcome inflation and decrease the prices of petroleum products so that people particularly the poor could get a sigh of relief.