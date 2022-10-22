Partial solar eclipse on Oct 25

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological department has said that the second partial solar eclipse would be visible in Pakistan on October 25.

The solar eclipse will also be visible in most of Europe, Northern Africa, the middle East and western parts of Asia.

The partial eclipse will begin at 1:58 p.m. and will end at 6:02 p.m. with the greatest eclipse occurring at 4 p.m. in Pakistan.