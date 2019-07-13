Partial strike observed in Sargodha

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 08:05 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Small traders rejected strike call of Anjuman Trajran Sargodha district as all small markets remained opened, whereas partial strike was observed in main markets in Sargodha.

Anjuman Tajran Sargodha district and Sargodha Chamber of Commerce on Saturday appealed to the traders and shopkeepers to observe strike against the imposition of taxes in the district.

In response to the strike call, traders of main markets including Kutchery Bazaar, Karkhana Bazaar, city road, Azad road, Muslim Baazar, Amin Bazaar and Liaqat Bazaar observed strike till 1:00 pm.

Whereas, traders and shopkeepers of Fatima Jinnah Road, Bhalwal road, Satellite, Noori Gate Bazaar, Khushab, University road, PAF road, Sabzi Mandi, Mohni road rejected the strike call.

