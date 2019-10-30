UrduPoint.com
Partial Traders Strike Observed In Multan

Wed 30th October 2019

Partial traders strike observed in Multan

Most of small markets of the city remained open on Tuesday rejected the call of different traders organization for complete shutter down for two days,while partial strike was observed at main markets

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Most of small markets of the city remained open on Tuesday rejected the call of different traders organization for complete shutter down for two days,while partial strike was observed at main markets.

On call of All Pakistan Anjuman Tajraan, All Pakistan Cantonment Anjuman Tajraan and Marzaki Tanzeem Tajraan, the traders divided on the complete shutter down. Pharmacies, eateries, auto workshops, auto markets and fruit and vegetable shop remained open, while partial strike was observed in exterior Bohar Gate, Haram Gate, Lohari gate chowk bazar and in gold market.

Meanwhile, trader organizations staged a rally from interior to exterior Bohar Gate.

