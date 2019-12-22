UrduPoint.com
Partially Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 12:00 PM

Partially cloudy weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :The Met Office on Sunday has forecast dry and partially cloudy weather for the city during next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature of 16 Centigrade while the minimum temperature of 07 Centigrade were forecast for next 24 hours.

The Met Office also forecast dry and partially cloudy weather for rest of the region during next 24 hours.

