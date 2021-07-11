UrduPoint.com
Partially Cloudy Weather Forecast With Chances Of Rain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

Partially cloudy weather forecast with chances of rain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm and rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 42.7 degree centigrade and 33.2 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 50 percent at 8 AM and 34 percent at 5 PM.

The sun will rise at 05:19 AM and set at 19:20 PM tomorrow.

