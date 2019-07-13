UrduPoint.com
Partially Shutter Down Strike Observed

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 54 seconds ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 06:01 PM

The traders observed a partially shutter down strike here on Saturday in protest against taxes as the shops in several areas of the district remained opened

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :The traders observed a partially shutter down strike here on Saturday in protest against taxes as the shops in several areas of the district remained opened.

Central Anjuman Tajran and traders' alliances had given a call for shutter down strike in protest against taxes.

After dialogues between the Punjab government and leaders of trader unions, some trader groups announced not to observe shutter down strike. However, some markets and shops were closed in different areas of the city. At the same time, shops remained opened and continued business activities on the same day.

Shops dealing with business of chicken, meat, vegetables and grocery items remained opened in about all localities of the area. Restaurants and medical stores also remained opened. The routine traffic was also witnessed on the city roads.

