Partially shutter-down strike observed in city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Partially shutter-down strike was observed in the city and adjoining areas with several markets and shops remaining open.

Anjuman Tajran and other traders' unions had given call for observing shutter-down strike for in protest against imposition of condition of NIC card and others taxes.

Some markets and shops remained closed in some areas including Circle Road, Chowk Fawara, Fareed Gate. However, shops remained open in several areas including Badar Shair, Satellite Town Commercial Area, Model Town, Bindra Puli, Yazman Road and others.

Restaurants, medical stores, bakeries and grocery shops remained open in all areas of the city.