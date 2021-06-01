Partialy cloudy weather with chances of rain

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm, duststorm and rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 42.5 degree centigrade and 30.8 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 53 per cent at 8 am and 38 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 5:12 am and set at 7:12 pm tomorrow.