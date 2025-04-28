Participants at Pakistan-China Summit emphasize urgent shift to green economy

Participants of the “1st Pakistan-China Green and Low-Carbon Summit 2025” emphasized the urgent need for global collaboration to accelerate the transition toward a green economy, highlighting innovation, sustainable development, and joint partnerships as critical drivers of change

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Participants of the “1st Pakistan-China Green and Low-Carbon Summit 2025” emphasized the urgent need for global collaboration to accelerate the transition toward a green economy, highlighting innovation, sustainable development, and joint partnerships as critical drivers of change.

The summit, jointly organized by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (OIC-COMSTECH) and the Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation (SIEF), was held at the OIC-COMSTECH Secretariat in Islamabad on Monday.

Under the theme "Green Economy Leadership: Catalyzing Innovation for Sustainable Development," the event brought together policymakers, scientists, entrepreneurs, business leaders, and diplomats from various OIC member countries, aiming to promote sustainable development and foster stronger green innovation partnerships.

A significant milestone of the event was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between COMSTECH and SIEF, along with the inauguration of the COMSTECH-SIEF Coordination Office for Green Technologies. This new office will act as a hub for knowledge exchange, technology transfer, and joint green innovation initiatives between the Islamic world and China.

In his opening address, Coordinator General of COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, emphasized that transitioning to a green economy is not merely an alternative but humanity’s only sustainable path forward. He underlined that green growth represents a collective commitment to development that secures the needs of future generations.

Dr. Choudhary called for enhanced collaboration between OIC countries and China, particularly in areas such as climate change mitigation, food security, water resource management, health innovation, and the development of green energy technologies. He further highlighted the innovation potential within OIC member states, which, when combined with China's robust manufacturing sector, could yield transformative results.

Senior Advisor to COMSTECH and Chairman and CEO of the Interactive Group of Companies, Engr. Dr. Shahid Mahmud, delivered an impassioned speech, stressing that the green economy is not optional but essential for humanity’s survival. He identified energy, food, water, healthcare, and security as key sectors for collaboration between China and OIC countries.

Chief Representative of SIEF, Mr. Tony Dong, in his keynote address, highlighted three transformative areas of opportunity: the synergy between China’s advancements in photovoltaic materials and Pakistan’s smart grid technology; the co-creation of green building standards aligned with Islamic architectural heritage; and the empowerment of youth through cross-border climate-tech incubation programs.

He praised COMSTECH’s initiatives and reiterated SIEF’s commitment to promoting sustainable economic growth through innovation and cooperation.

The summit featured distinguished panel discussions.

The first session, titled "Transitioning to a Green Economy: Opportunities and Challenges," was moderated by Ambassador Naghmana A. Hashmi. Panelists including Dr. Huanzheng Du (UNEP-Tongji Institute, China), Mr. Faraz Khan MBE (Spectreco/SEED Ventures, UK), Mr. Reza Magdon-Ismail (Nimitha Capital, Sri Lanka), and Mr. Talha Khan (Carbon Craft, UK) shared insights into sustainable economic models and global best practices.

The second session, "Science, Technology, and Innovation as Drivers of Circular Economy," moderated by Ms. Seema A. Khan, Senior Advisor at COMSTECH, featured leading experts such as Dr. Jian Xiong (China), Mr. Zhengyong Chang (Beijing JTSPACE Technology Co Ltd., China), Dr. Saad Liaquat (Brillanz Group, Pakistan), and Mr. Jianhai Jin (Green Carbon Neutrality Institute, China), who discussed the role of scientific innovation in fostering circular economies.

An interactive session on "Building a Roadmap for OIC Green Economy Cooperation" further engaged participants in outlining concrete steps for future collaboration, including the establishment of joint research programs, climate innovation hubs, and harmonized green standards across OIC member states.

The event concluded with a strong commitment to building sustainable partnerships and advancing the global green agenda.

A networking lunch followed, providing participants an opportunity to explore potential collaborations and future projects.

The 1st Pakistan-China Green and Low-Carbon Summit 2025 marks a historic milestone in fostering deeper cooperation between China and the Islamic world, paving the way for a greener, more resilient future.