Participants for continuous efforts to forge Turkmen-Pakistan relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :The participants at a seminar on Monday stressed the need for continuous efforts to open a new era of development between Turkmenistan and Pakistan.

The Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, in collaboration with the Pakistan Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, held a seminar entitled "Thirty Years of Pakistan-Turkmenistan Relations: Way Forward".

The seminar was dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

In their speeches, the speakers noted that Pakistan was one of the first countries to recognize the independence of Turkmenistan. The country also co-sponsored a number of resolutions of the UN General Assembly initiated by Turkmenistan, primarily "On the Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan" and "On the International Day of Neutrality".

They noted that a number of international agreements have been signed between Turkmenistan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which have formed a solid legal framework for productive bilateral cooperation and cooperation on the international arena.

They stressed that the prospect of the projects between both the countries as supplied natural gas, clean electricity and fiber-optic communication line will boost the growing of industry and other sectors of the national economy.

In addition to providing clean natural gas and electricity, which will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the environment, the commissioning of the above facilities will create tens of thousands additional jobs in Pakistan and will improve the well-being of people.

The creation of jobs is particularly important for Pakistan as a country with a rapidly growing population of more than 220 million, where two-thirds of the population is under the age of 30.

The seminar was attended by Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Masood Malik, Pakistan Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman board of Governors, Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad (ISSI), Dr. Muhammad Munir, Associate Professor and Head of Department of International Relations, Muslim Youth University, Farhat Asif.

The representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, foreign diplomats, prominent Pakistani politicians, heads of think tanks and public organizations, universities of Pakistan, businessmen and representatives of media were also present on the occasion.