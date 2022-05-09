UrduPoint.com

Participants For Continuous Efforts To Forge Turkmen-Pakistan Relations

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2022 | 11:04 PM

Participants for continuous efforts to forge Turkmen-Pakistan relations

The participants at a seminar on Monday stressed the need for continuous efforts to open a new era of development between Turkmenistan and Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :The participants at a seminar on Monday stressed the need for continuous efforts to open a new era of development between Turkmenistan and Pakistan.

The Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, in collaboration with the Pakistan Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, held a seminar entitled "Thirty Years of Pakistan-Turkmenistan Relations: Way Forward".

The seminar was dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

In their speeches, the speakers noted that Pakistan was one of the first countries to recognize the independence of Turkmenistan. The country also co-sponsored a number of resolutions of the UN General Assembly initiated by Turkmenistan, primarily "On the Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan" and "On the International Day of Neutrality".

They noted that a number of international agreements have been signed between Turkmenistan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which have formed a solid legal framework for productive bilateral cooperation and cooperation on the international arena.

They stressed that the prospect of the projects between both the countries as supplied natural gas, clean electricity and fiber-optic communication line will boost the growing of industry and other sectors of the national economy.

In addition to providing clean natural gas and electricity, which will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the environment, the commissioning of the above facilities will create tens of thousands additional jobs in Pakistan and will improve the well-being of people.

The creation of jobs is particularly important for Pakistan as a country with a rapidly growing population of more than 220 million, where two-thirds of the population is under the age of 30.

The seminar was attended by Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Masood Malik, Pakistan Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman board of Governors, Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad (ISSI), Dr. Muhammad Munir, Associate Professor and Head of Department of International Relations, Muslim Youth University, Farhat Asif.

The representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, foreign diplomats, prominent Pakistani politicians, heads of think tanks and public organizations, universities of Pakistan, businessmen and representatives of media were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Islamabad United Nations Electricity Independence Turkmenistan Gas Muslim Media Industry Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Hanif Abbasi not to spare Sheikh Rashid, follow hi ..

Hanif Abbasi not to spare Sheikh Rashid, follow him till death

3 minutes ago
 President rejects PM's advice to remove Governor P ..

President rejects PM's advice to remove Governor Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Dawat-e- Islami organizes camps to provide relief ..

Dawat-e- Islami organizes camps to provide relief to heat wave victims

3 minutes ago
 Teacher Jill Biden embraces limelight in surprise ..

Teacher Jill Biden embraces limelight in surprise Ukraine trip

3 minutes ago
 ECC direct USC to sell commodities at Ramzan relie ..

ECC direct USC to sell commodities at Ramzan relief package

8 minutes ago
 Chinese investors vows to enhance economic ties wi ..

Chinese investors vows to enhance economic ties with Pakistan

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.