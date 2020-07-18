Participants for creating interfaith harmony by holding seminars in educational institutions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Participants in a consultative meeting Saturday underlined the need for holding seminars in educational institutions for creating interfaith harmony in the society.

International Islamic University Islamabad's Islamic Research Institute director was presiding over the meeting, titled 'Plan of Action for Establishing an Inclusive Society in Pakistan through Prevention of Incitement to Violence', organized by Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU)'s Islamic Studies Department.

BZU's Islamic Studies Department Chairman Dr Abdul Qudoos Suhaib was the chief guest on the occasion while Ulema from various schools of thought attended the meeting.

The participants deliberated on the line of action, developed by Islamic Research Institute under the Paghaim-i-Pakistan.

The meeting recommended organizing seminars in the universities, colleges and religious seminaries to create interfaith harmony in the society.