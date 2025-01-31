Participants for promoting awareness, collaborative action to improve maternal, child, adolescent nutrition in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Participants of Media Advocacy Workshop on Maternal, Child, and Adolescent Nutrition organized in Quetta pledged marked a crucial step in promoting awareness and collaborative action to improve maternal, child, and adolescent nutrition in Balochistan. The Media Advocacy Workshop was aimed to foster collaboration and innovation in addressing the critical issue of malnutrition in Balochistan as the role of media in amplifying these efforts remains pivotal in driving sustainable change.

The workshop organized by Save the Children International (INGO) with the support of UNICEF, has brought together the key stakeholders, including representatives from various government departments, UN agencies, media professionals, and Nutrition development partners.

Dr. Gaffar Baloch, Director of the Balochistan Nutrition Directorate emphasized the dire nutritional statistics in Balochistan. In his keynote speech, titled “Landscape analysis of Nutrition and current Situation of Breastfeeding in Balochistan & Enhancing Breastfeeding Promotion: Key Strategies,” he highlighted the region’s alarming malnutrition indicators and stressed the need for an intersectoral approach to address these challenges effectively.

ECD Manager at UNICEF, Ameeri appreciated the media's vital role in raising awareness and sensitization. National Project Manager, Save the Children International, Azam Kiani outlined the overall advocacy campaign and objectives of workshop, focusing on maternal, child, and adolescent nutrition, family-friendly policies, and the enforcement of the International Code of Marketing of Breast-milk Substitutes (BMS).

A significant technical session led by Dr. Shiza Hameed, National Nutrition Coordinator at Save the Children International, presented “Maternal Malnutrition in Pakistan – Insights and Policy Needs”, stressing that investing in nutrition is among the most cost-effective actions governments can take. She stated that every $1 invested in proven nutrition programs yields benefits worth $16.

The workshop also featured an engaging panel discussion with distinguished experts, including Dr. Gaffar Baloch, Faiz Waraich, Dr. Samina Bugti, and Azam Kiani. The discussion focused on “Collaborating with Media for Change: Family-Friendly Policies to Support Breastfeeding Mothers & Media’s Role in Enforcing the International Code of Marketing of Breast-milk Substitutes (BMS).”

Key topics discussed included the challenges journalists face when covering maternal and child health in Balochistan, ways journalists can collaborate with healthcare professionals to promote accurate health information, and successful media-driven health campaigns in Pakistan that could be replicated in Balochistan. The exchange between government officials, media representatives, and key stakeholders was highly insightful and fostered a productive dialogue on strengthening advocacy efforts.

In the closing remarks, Dr. Gaffar Baloch reaffirmed the government's commitment to tackle malnutrition in Balochistan, emphasized the need for coordinated efforts. Concluding the workshop, Azam Kiani extended a vote of thanks to all participants for their valuable contributions and engagement.