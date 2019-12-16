UrduPoint.com
Participants For Tolerance, Patience Skills Among Youth

Mon 16th December 2019 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :In collaboration with Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences (IUCPSS) and Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad, the National Skills University, (NSU) Islamabad has arranged a reception in honour of Dr. Sohail Habibi Tajik, Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi.

Dr. Tajik, besides a refined police officer is also a scholar and regularly participates in academic activities particularly relevant to character building among youth.

He has delivered a series of lectures on this topic across the higher education institutes of the country.

Participants of the reception showed their concerns about the current incidence of intolerance in the country.

They urged to institutionalize tolerance and patience skills among youth and in general, across the country's populace.

In this regard, it was suggested that academic leaders, institutional heads, Higher Education Commission, governmental organisations and civil society should get together for brainstorming of devising strategies of enthusing youth with civic education, tolerance skills and character building aimed at producing responsible and civilised citizens.

This step will be greatly helpful in creating an environment of peace, co-existence and harmony across the country.

The participants also paid tribute to the martyrs of Army Public school Peshawar. The reception was attended by Dr S. M Junaid Zaidi Executive Director COMATS, Dr Muhammad Ali Shah Vice Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad, Dr Muhammad Mukhtar Vice Chancellor National Skill University Islamabad, Murtaza Noor National Coordinator Inter University Consortium, Dr Gul Zaman Vice Chancellor University of Malakand, Dr Ghulam Mujahid Vice Chancellor Abbottabad University of Science and Technology, Dr Muhammad Noshad Vice Chancellor Islamia College University Peshawar, Dr Muhammad Ishtiaq Director Academics QAU Islamabad , Dr Aamir Waseem Director Students Affairs, Dr Sajid Awan Acting Director National Institute of Historical Research QAU and other academics across Pakistan.

