UrduPoint.com

Participants Highlight Urgency Of Combating Financial Crime

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Participants highlight urgency of combating financial crime

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Participants in an event organized by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) Pakistan Private Limited highlighted the urgency of combating financial crime and emphasized the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to strengthen the integrity of Pakistan's financial systems.

The main objective of an event titled "Pakistan Assemble- United Against Financial Crime" organized to raise awareness and foster collaboration among key stakeholders in the fight against financial crime.

The event served as a platform to emphasize the significance and sensitivity of compliance and risk management in the ongoing battle against financial crime.

The discussions centred around the critical role of compliance and risk management in detecting and preventing financial crime, including money laundering, fraud, corruption, and terrorist financing.

Participants also explored the importance of data-driven decision-making, the use of advanced analytics and artificial intelligence, and the implementation of robust compliance frameworks said a news release received h.

The event witnessed an overwhelming response from distinguished executives, industry experts, government officials, and representatives from various organizations. Attendees gathered to share insights, exchange best practices, and address the challenges posed by financial crime, aiming to strengthen the collective defense against illicit activities.

Niran Rehman, Chief Business Officer at Dun & Bradstreet Pakistan Private Limited, expressed his gratitude for the remarkable turnout and participation. He said, "We are delighted to have successfully organized the 'Pakistan Assemble- United Against Financial Crime' event and to have gathered such an esteemed group of individuals who share our commitment to combatting financial crime. It was a privilege to facilitate meaningful discussions and explore innovative strategies to protect our financial systems." The event featured keynote speeches by prominent industry leaders who provided valuable insights into the latest trends, regulatory developments, and emerging compliance and risk management technologies. Panel discussions, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities fostered engagement and collaboration among attendees.

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies worldwide to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet's solutions and business intelligence generate insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower costs, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Corruption Exchange Business Money Event All From Government Industry Share Best

Recent Stories

Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sa ..

Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sanghar

39 minutes ago
 Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo ..

Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo V27e Launches in Pakistan

42 minutes ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of She ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of Sheikh Zayed Book Award 2023

1 hour ago
 DEWA CEO welcomes President of UAE Singapore Busin ..

DEWA CEO welcomes President of UAE Singapore Business Council

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.