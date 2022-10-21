UrduPoint.com

Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Visits Naval Headquarters

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2022 | 01:41 PM

Participants of 24th National Security Workshop visited Naval Headquarters, Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21 OCT, 2022) Participants of 24th National Security Workshop visited Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. The delegation was led by Director General Institute of Strategic Studies & Research Analysis (ISSRA) Major General Raza Aizad.

The workshop participants were briefed on Pakistan Navy challenges and responses including PN contributions towards promotion of Blue Economy. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi interacted with the participants of the workshop.

During the healthy interactive session, the Naval Chief dilated upon issues related to maritime security and PN efforts for maritime awareness in the country. The Naval Chief underscored Pakistan Navy initiatives in enhancing maritime and coastal security, operational readiness, PN HADR operations after recent floods as well as PN initiative for supporting quality education, health sector and socio-economic uplift of coastal community.

The workshop participants comprised of parliamentarians, politicians, bureaucrats, Armed Forces officers as well as representatives from academia and business community. The participants highly appreciated PN efforts and proposed valuable suggestions. Overall, the visit proved very beneficial for the NSW participants in enhancing their understanding about prevailing environment in North Arabian Sea and maritime challenges being faced by the country.

