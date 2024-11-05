Open Menu

Participants Of 26th National Security Workshop Visit NHQ

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2024 | 08:41 PM

Participants of 26th National Security Workshop visit NHQ

Participants of the 26th National Security Workshop, led by Director General Institute of Strategic Studies and Research Analysis (ISSRA) Major General Muhammad Raza Aizad, visited Naval Headquarters here Tuesday

The workshop participants received a briefing on contemporary maritime challenges and Pakistan Navy’s response options, including PN’s contributions to maritime awareness and socio-economic development of coastal communities, said a news release issued by Director General Public Relations (Navy).

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf also engaged with the participants.

In his address, the Naval Chief elaborated on issues related to maritime security and Pakistan’s blue economy potential.

He emphasized on the efforts to enhance maritime and coastal security through Regional Maritime Security Patrols and Coastal Security & Harbour Defence initiatives.

The visiting delegation, comprising parliamentarians, politicians, bureaucrats, Armed Forces officers, and representatives from civil society, highly appreciated the Pakistan Navy’s efforts and offered valuable suggestions.

