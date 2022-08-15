Participants of 31st Management course meet DIG Hazara

Participants of the 31st management course organized by the National Institute of Management on Monday visited Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Police Mirwais Niaz's office

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Participants of the 31st management course organized by the National Institute of Management on Monday visited Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Police Mirwais Niaz's office.

The DIG and District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad briefed the officers regarding the responsibilities and functions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

DIG Niaz also informed them about the measures taken by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police for the convenience of the people, crime prevention, challenges faced by the police, and other issues.

At the end of the meeting, DIG Hazara Police, and Coordinator Kamran Ahmed Afridi exchanged shields.