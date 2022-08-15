UrduPoint.com

Participants Of 31st Management Course Meet DIG Hazara

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2022 | 06:48 PM

Participants of 31st Management course meet DIG Hazara

Participants of the 31st management course organized by the National Institute of Management on Monday visited Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Police Mirwais Niaz's office

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Participants of the 31st management course organized by the National Institute of Management on Monday visited Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Police Mirwais Niaz's office.

The DIG and District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad briefed the officers regarding the responsibilities and functions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

DIG Niaz also informed them about the measures taken by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police for the convenience of the people, crime prevention, challenges faced by the police, and other issues.

At the end of the meeting, DIG Hazara Police, and Coordinator Kamran Ahmed Afridi exchanged shields.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Abbottabad Afridi

Recent Stories

Forest dept continues diamond jubilee tree plantat ..

Forest dept continues diamond jubilee tree plantation drive

33 seconds ago
 Minister reviews performance of SW&BM dept

Minister reviews performance of SW&BM dept

35 seconds ago
 Infant killed, 2 women injured in roof collapse

Infant killed, 2 women injured in roof collapse

37 seconds ago
 Cycling star Bernal to return to racing seven mont ..

Cycling star Bernal to return to racing seven months after horror crash

40 seconds ago
 7 dengue patients reported from Potohar town

7 dengue patients reported from Potohar town

14 minutes ago
 Rally for enrollment in govt schools held in Orakz ..

Rally for enrollment in govt schools held in Orakzai

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.